Fort St John Red Cross seeking volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John chapter of the Canadian Red Cross is seeking volunteers for the new year.

Canadian Red Cross Volunteer Recruitment Coordinator for B.C. and Yukon, Melissa Medea, says they are looking for volunteers to help run the Health Equipment Loan Program.

“We are looking for more volunteers for our Health Equipment Loan Program in Fort St. John. So, my position as a Volunteer Recruitment Coordinator for B.C. and Yukon is I have the privilege of spreading the word about some really great volunteer opportunities that we have.”

According to Medea, the Equipment Loan Program is only open a few days per week with hopes of expanding hours of operations with the help from more volunteers.

“We’re currently only open three days a week but we’re looking for more volunteers to help meet the increasing demand on our program. With an ageing population and more demand on our Health Equipment Loan Services, we’d really love to increase our team in Fort St. John.”

Medea says there are a number of different volunteer positions available at the Centre with the emphasis on recruiting more volunteers for Client Services.

“We have a variety of roles. Right now we’d really like to highlight our Client Services Volunteer Role. So they’re really the face of the program, people will come in and the Client Services volunteers are really the people that look at the paperwork and answer questions and provide clients with the equipment that they need.”

Other volunteer positions at the Red Cross include technicians and delivery drivers.

Medea says they have roles for anyone who is willing to learn, adding that they provide on-the-job-training to any volunteer.

“We really look for people who are willing to learn and have a passion for working with people and because we fully train our volunteers, we are pretty confident that we can find a volunteer role to fit most people.”

The Red Cross of Fort St. John is located at 9614 Sikanni Road, along the Alaska Highway.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Canadian Red Cross, you can visit their website or contact them by email at [email protected]