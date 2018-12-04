-2.5 C
Classroom Champions logo. Source classroomchampions.org
Fort St John Schools taking part in Classroom Champions Program

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Classrooms from across Fort St. John are teaming up with elite athletes for the Classroom Champions Program.

Classroom Championships, in partnership with PETRONAS Canada, is dedicated to partnering with teachers to connect low socio-economic students with world-class athlete mentors to support students in academic, social and emotional learning.

Steve Mesler, Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Founder & CEO of Classroom Champions, says he is grateful for the continued support from PETRONAS Canada and the athletes in providing this program to local school children.

“During the holiday season, giving back is often top of mind. We are so thankful for the ongoing investment and generosity of PETRONAS Canada and our athletes as they continue to invest in helping local kids get better and better through the Classroom Champions program.”

Canadian Olympic skeleton racer, Mirela Rahneva, is paired with four elementary schools in Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope to virtually mentor students and to inspire them in areas like goal setting, perseverance, teamwork and giving back to the community.

Over the past six years, Classroom Champions has mentored over 35,000 students across North America. Athletes use video lessons, live video chats and social media to develop social-emotional skills through Classroom Champions’ Scaled Mentorship program which makes a measurable difference with students, teachers, classrooms and mentors.

For more information on this program, you can visit classroomchampions.org

