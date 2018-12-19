-3.3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
FortisBC says customers can resume normal gas use following pipeline fire

SURREY, B.C. – The company that supplies natural gas to homes and businesses around British Columbia says customers can go back to normal use after an explosion and fire in a pipeline that forced a plea for conservation.

FortisBC had asked consumers to turn down the thermostat as supplies were limited to 50 to 80 percent of normal levels during some of the coldest months of the year.

A blast in early October shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George.

A news release from the utility says the increased pipeline capacity, warmer weather and conservation efforts have allowed the supply to reach normal levels.

Fortis says in a statement that people should still continue to be mindful of their energy use until the Enbridge pipeline is back to 100 percent capacity.

There were no injuries when the pipeline exploded and the RCMP says it does not suspect criminal activity, but the cause of the blast has yet to be determined.

