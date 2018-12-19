Fourth application for non-medical cannabis retail store location received

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A fourth application has now been submitted to the City of FSJ under the name Cannabis Corner for a non-medical cannabis retail store.

Previous to this application, the City has received an application from the Province, Hive Cannabis and Glory Cannabis Company. All which have proposed locations in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 (Downtown Core Commercial) zone for a cannabis retail store.

Cannabis Corner’s proposed hours of operation are 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days per week.

- Advertisement -

Residents and owners of businesses located within a 0.8 kilometre (1/2 mile) radius

of the proposed establishment may comment on this proposal by writing to:

The City of Fort St. John

Attention: Laura Howes, Deputy City Clerk

10631 – 100 Street

Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5

Email: lhowes@fortstjohn.ca

PETITIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

To ensure the consideration of your views, your letter must be received on or before

Friday, January 18, 2019. Your name(s) and residential/business address must be

included. Please note that your comments may be made available to the applicant

or Government Officials where disclosure is necessary to administer the licence

application process.

There are currently no open non-medical cannabis retail stores in FSJ. The North Peace Region is home to the third non- medical cannabis retail store Weedmart, located in Pouce Coupe.

Weedmart is set to open their doors to the public on Friday, December 21st, 2018. Hours of Operation are Monday to Thursday 10 am – 10 pm. Friday and Saturday 10 am – 11 pm and Sunday Noon – 8 pm.

For more information on Weedmart CLICK HERE

For more on Glory Cannabis Company Application CLICK HERE

For more on Hive Cannabis Application CLICK HERE

For more on the Provincial Application CLICK HERE