Proposed cannabis retail store
News

Fourth application for non-medical cannabis retail store location received

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A fourth application has now been submitted to the City of FSJ under the name Cannabis Corner for a non-medical cannabis retail store.

Previous to this application, the City has received an application from the Province, Hive Cannabis and Glory Cannabis Company. All which have proposed locations in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 (Downtown Core Commercial) zone for a cannabis retail store.

Cannabis Corner’s proposed hours of operation are 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days per week.

- Advertisement -

Residents and owners of businesses located within a 0.8 kilometre (1/2 mile) radius
of the proposed establishment may comment on this proposal by writing to:

The City of Fort St. John
Attention: Laura Howes, Deputy City Clerk
10631 – 100 Street
Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5
Email: lhowes@fortstjohn.ca

PETITIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

To ensure the consideration of your views, your letter must be received on or before
Friday, January 18, 2019. Your name(s) and residential/business address must be
included. Please note that your comments may be made available to the applicant
or Government Officials where disclosure is necessary to administer the licence
application process.

There are currently no open non-medical cannabis retail stores in FSJ. The North Peace Region is home to the third non- medical cannabis retail store Weedmart, located in Pouce Coupe.

Weedmart is set to open their doors to the public on Friday, December 21st, 2018. Hours of Operation are Monday to Thursday 10 am – 10 pm. Friday and Saturday 10 am – 11 pm and Sunday Noon – 8 pm.

For more information on Weedmart

For more on Glory Cannabis Company Application

For more on Hive Cannabis Application

For more on the Provincial Application

