Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser. Photo by supplied
Fraser to attend Roundtable meeting in Prince George
NewsRegional

Fraser to attend Roundtable meeting in Prince George

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – Taylor Mayor, Rob Fraser, announced at the Council meeting on Monday that he will attend the Mayors, Regional District Chairs and Chief Administrative Officers  Roundtable.

Mayor Fraser feels that it will be an important meeting to attend as the Caribou Recovery Program will be a large topic of interest.

“The Caribou issue is probably the most significant one that we can talk about, generally, as all of Northern B.C. So I am planning on going to that.”

In May of 2018, Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna,
declared that a few Southern Mountain Caribou herds face “imminent threats to their
recovery”. The Province of B.C. says they have committed to protect and restore caribou habitat.

Both Peace River Regional District and residents have requested the program be halted until all the possible impacts have been analyzed. The Regional District was scheduled to have a meeting with the Province to discuss the issues surrounding the recovery program, on December 7, but that meeting was cancelled.

The Roundtable is planned to take place in Prince George on January 25th, 2019, to coincide with the B.C. Natural Resource Forum.

Scott Brooks
