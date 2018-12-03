-9.8 C
News

Fred Jarvis, former Mayor of Taylor passes away

Adam Reaburn

TAYLOR, B.C. – Former District of Taylor Mayor Fred Jarvis has passed away.

Family members have confirmed Jarvis died in his sleep early Sunday morning.  The family is in the midst of funeral arrangements at this time.

Jarvis served 28 years as the Mayor of Taylor and 35 years of public service before he retired in 2014.  A resident of Taylor for over 40 years, Jarvis was involved in municipal politics since 1977 and served as mayor since 1986. He was also involved as a Director with the Peace River Regional District for over 25 years and was an Elder at the Taylor Community Church.

In 2012, Jarvis received the Queen’s, Diamond Jubilee Medal.  During the ceremony, Senator Neufeld said, “When I was involved, in any meetings that we had, it was Fred that always spoke softly, but he swung a big stick, and I think anybody who lives in Taylor knows that. He deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done for us in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia, especially in this community of Taylor.”

The video at the top of the article was created by the District when Jarvis retired and features photos from his time in Taylor.

When Jarvis retired in 2014, the community held a celebration in his honour.  Here is his speech from that day.

Here are some tributes to Fred Jarvis during his retirement in 2014.

 

 

Adam Reaburn
