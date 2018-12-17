Freezing rain warning issued for Grande Prairie and the Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Grande Prairie, Sexsmith and the rest of the Alberta Peace.

Freezing rain could develop overnight Sunday into Monday before moving into the Slave Lake region. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

For updates on road conditions in Alberta, visit 511.alberta.ca

The full warning from Environment Canada is below.

Issued at 2018-12-17 03:46 UTC by Environment Canada:

Freezing rain warning issued for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt, Alta. (077111)

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace, Alta. (077112)

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley, Alta. (077113)

Current details:

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

An area of freezing rain is forecast to develop over the Grande Prairie and southern Peace River regions overnight. The freezing rain will move eastwards into portions of the Red Earth and Slave Lake regions by Monday morning. Freezing rain will end by noon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.