FSJ Film Society’s Winter/ Spring Film Line-up 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The goal of the Fort St John Film Society is to bring interesting, well made, diverse films to the community of Fort St. John.

For the past 15 years, the Film Society has provided a variety of films that include Canadian content or Canadian made, Documentaries and International films to the community. Films once were shown at the Lido when it was still a movie theatre and are now shown at the Aurora Cinema Centre.

The Society is apart of the Toronto International Film Festival, Film Circuit Program. As well, the Society chooses additional films twice a year including the participation of the public and film patrons by email and social media. The Society’s board will also pick the films wanted to be seen and then make the final decision.

Tickets can be purchased at the Aurora Cinema Centre, Tickets are $13.00 each or a flex pass can be purchased for $55.00 for 5 films the night films are screened (always Monday evenings starting at 6:30 pm, but not every Monday)

This upcoming season is filled with people’s choices and award-winning films.

January 7th ‘Finding Your Feet’

February 4th, 2019 – The Grizzlies

February 11th, 2019- Beautiful Boy

February 25th, 2019- Shoplifters

March 4th, 2019- Leave No Trace

March 11th, 2019- What They Had

March 25th, 2019- If Beale Street Could Talk

April 1st, 2019- Sir

April 8th, 2019- Sharkwater: Extinction

April 15th, 2019- The Wife

April 29th, 2019- The Fireflies are Gone

May 6th, 2019- Fahrenheit 9/11