-14.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Energy News FSJ for LNG reflection on LNG for 2018
Energy NewsNews

FSJ for LNG reflection on LNG for 2018

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John for Liquefied Natural Gas (FSJ for LNG) has recently released a letter looking at a year in review.

Founder and Chairman, Alan Yu, says in the letter that FSJ for LNG is thankful for 2018 but is hoping for a better 2019 in regards to the current status of the LNG project. He notes that the LNG project was not just good for Fort St. John but for the National and Global economy as well.

- Advertisement -

“When North East B.C. received good news in late 2018, it wasn’t just a positive turn of events for Fort St. John and the Peace Region. The final investment decision to proceed with the LNG Canada project heralds a project of national and global significance. A flat year for LNG investment worldwide was lifted by the October announcement. As recognition travels far and wide of fully how transformational Canada’s largest-ever private investment will be, nevertheless there are strong signs that the NDP-Green alliance in Victoria can barely contain its contempt for anything to do with natural gas and LNG.”

Yu hopes that, in 2019, the Horgan Government does the right thing and test its reckless LNG policy with the electorate by calling an early election.

“For those who understand both the economy and the environment, there is only one realistic hope for 2019: that the Horgan government do the right thing and test its reckless LNG policy with the electorate by calling an early election. The same voters who rejected Horgan’s crooked proportional representation referendum are highly likely to react the same way to his anti-climate climate plan: by saying no.”

In closing, Yu points out that there is still a lot of work that FSJ for LNG has to do even with the LNG project coming to Fort St. John.

“For those asking if the job of FSJ for LNG is now over, I hope this answers the question. We still have quite a job to do in 2019 which include voting somebody out in the coming federal election.”

The full letter can be viewed below.

 

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleSledTown ShowDown – Tumbler Ridge needs your vote
Next articleE-Comm’s annual top ten reasons not to call 9.1.1

RECENT STORIES

News

E-Comm’s annual top ten reasons not to call 9.1.1

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - E-Comm is imploring people not to tie up lifelines with calls that do not have a...
Read more
News

SledTown ShowDown – Tumbler Ridge needs your vote

Tracy Teves -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - The final four contestants have been chosen for the SledTown ShowDown and Tumbler Ridge needs...
Read more
News

Fort St John Red Cross seeking volunteers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John chapter of the Canadian Red Cross is seeking volunteers for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Phoenix Volunteer Club’s helping the community with Christmas Hampers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - For the third year, the Phoenix Club has run its 'Adopt a family Christmas Hamper Program' and this year 119...

The amazing success of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign

Rose Prairie family home burns down GoFundMe set up

Paying down debt is Canadians financial priority in 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.