FSJ for LNG reflection on LNG for 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John for Liquefied Natural Gas (FSJ for LNG) has recently released a letter looking at a year in review.

Founder and Chairman, Alan Yu, says in the letter that FSJ for LNG is thankful for 2018 but is hoping for a better 2019 in regards to the current status of the LNG project. He notes that the LNG project was not just good for Fort St. John but for the National and Global economy as well.

- Advertisement -

“When North East B.C. received good news in late 2018, it wasn’t just a positive turn of events for Fort St. John and the Peace Region. The final investment decision to proceed with the LNG Canada project heralds a project of national and global significance. A flat year for LNG investment worldwide was lifted by the October announcement. As recognition travels far and wide of fully how transformational Canada’s largest-ever private investment will be, nevertheless there are strong signs that the NDP-Green alliance in Victoria can barely contain its contempt for anything to do with natural gas and LNG.”

Yu hopes that, in 2019, the Horgan Government does the right thing and test its reckless LNG policy with the electorate by calling an early election.

“For those who understand both the economy and the environment, there is only one realistic hope for 2019: that the Horgan government do the right thing and test its reckless LNG policy with the electorate by calling an early election. The same voters who rejected Horgan’s crooked proportional representation referendum are highly likely to react the same way to his anti-climate climate plan: by saying no.”

In closing, Yu points out that there is still a lot of work that FSJ for LNG has to do even with the LNG project coming to Fort St. John.

“For those asking if the job of FSJ for LNG is now over, I hope this answers the question. We still have quite a job to do in 2019 which include voting somebody out in the coming federal election.”

The full letter can be viewed below.