FSJ Motocross Club to hold AGM tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The FSJ Motocross Club is holding their Annual General Meeting tonight, December 4, at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

The meeting is for the club to vote and decide on important matters in regards to the future of the Fort St. John Motocross Track.

In a post on their Facebook page, FSJ Motocross says they welcome all members of the community to attend that are interested in Motocross.

“Whether you use the Fort St. John Motocross Track often, or not often at all, we’re encouraging all members to attend this meeting. Even if you’re brand new to the sport and don’t know much about the club.”

The FSJ Motocross Club Annual General Meeting is taking place tonight, December 4, starting at 7:00 p.m. in the gymnasium at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

For more information, you can visit fsjmotoclub.com.