3.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
There was a good turnout for the first round of the Speed Skating Canada Cup on December 7 to 9 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports FSJ Speed Skating Club members to join Team BC at Canada Winter...
Sports

FSJ Speed Skating Club members to join Team BC at Canada Winter Games

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Four members from the Fort St. John Speed Skating Club are joining Team B.C. for Long Track Speed Skating at the Canada Winter Games.

Amanda Mitchell, Brooke Braun and Yuna Lovell will be representing Fort St. John on the Ladies Long Track Speed Skating team.

Joshua Telizyn will be representing Fort St. John on the Men’s Long Track Speed Skating Team.

- Advertisement -

Dakotah Ruel, from Dawson Creek, will also be joining the Men’s team.

All of those that have been selected for Team B.C. were selected based on their recent results at the first Canada Cup meet.

The Canada Winter Games will be taking place from February 15 to March 3, 2019, in Red Deer, Alberta.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleMathews Park, Skating Ice Loop is now open

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St. John Flyers to host Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers are home tomorrow night, December 20, as they host...
Read more
Sports

Fort St. John Huskies host Dawson Creek Junior Canucks tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight, December 19, as they host the Dawson...
Read more
Sports

Bantam Predators win Gold at Mackenzie Tournament on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Bantam Predators Female hockey team was on the road this weekend as they took...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fraser to attend Roundtable meeting in Prince George

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Taylor Mayor, Rob Fraser, announced at the Council meeting on Monday that he will attend the Mayors, Regional District Chairs and...

Nutcracker Ballet, experience the magic this holiday season.

Fort St. John Flyers to host Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on...

Fort St. John Huskies host Dawson Creek Junior Canucks tonight

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.