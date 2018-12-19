FSJ Speed Skating Club members to join Team BC at Canada Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Four members from the Fort St. John Speed Skating Club are joining Team B.C. for Long Track Speed Skating at the Canada Winter Games.

Amanda Mitchell, Brooke Braun and Yuna Lovell will be representing Fort St. John on the Ladies Long Track Speed Skating team.

Joshua Telizyn will be representing Fort St. John on the Men’s Long Track Speed Skating Team.

Dakotah Ruel, from Dawson Creek, will also be joining the Men’s team.

All of those that have been selected for Team B.C. were selected based on their recent results at the first Canada Cup meet.

The Canada Winter Games will be taking place from February 15 to March 3, 2019, in Red Deer, Alberta.