-19.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A stock image of gas pumps in Canada
Home Canadian Press Gasoline prices in most of Canada set to rise this weekend from...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Gasoline prices in most of Canada set to rise this weekend from 18 month lows

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Plunging world oil prices have delivered a Christmas miracle of lower gasoline prices across most of Canada but a fuel price expert says motorists should fill up now ahead of an expected increase this weekend.

Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, says gasoline prices are at near-18-month lows because of global oil prices that have tumbled over the past two months on worries of an economic downturn, a U.S.-China trading tiff and concerns that members of the OPEC oil cartel won’t live up to production cuts.

- Advertisement -

Despite a brief oil price rally on Wednesday, average regular gasoline prices remain about 17 cents lower per litre than a year ago in Alberta and Ontario, 12 cents lower in Manitoba, six cents lower in Quebec, 11 cents lower in Nova Scotia and three cents lower in Newfoundland and Labrador.

McTeague says prices in B.C. are up two to six cents per litre compared with the same time last year but would be lower if not for the effect of interruptions in fuel imports from Washington due to the outage of that state’s Olympic Pipeline in mid-December.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil prices plunged to US$42.53 on Christmas Eve, down 44 per cent from US$76.41 per barrel on Oct. 3. They rallied to US$46.22 on Wednesday but trended lower Thursday.

McTeague says “extreme volatility” in oil markets are expected to continue to wreak havoc on gasoline prices in Canada in the early part of 2019.

“I think what we’re seeing here where oil prices _ and pump prices as a corollary _ are going up and down five and 10 per cent in a given week, much of this is really a harbinger of what we’re likely to see in 2019, extreme price movements,” he said.

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleEnbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project
Next articleNew documentary features local Paralympic athlete Bo Hedges

RECENT STORIES

News

Heavy snow expected in the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A special weather statement has been issued for the B.C. Peace and a snowfall...
Read more
News

An abundant Christmas Hamper Campaign for the Salvation Army

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the generous help from the community this year, the more people donated, the...
Read more
Canadian Press

CN Rail lining up pilot plant partners to make oilsands bitumen pucks

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Canadian National Railway Co. says it is planning to build a pilot plant worth up to $50...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

New Years Celebrations around Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tis' the season to celebrate and ring in the New Year and here is a list of events in...

The Gallagher’s most festive light display

City’s Christmas Tree Pick-Up

Fort St John Flyers suffer tough loss against Canucks as they...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.