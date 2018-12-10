2.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 10, 2018
Godsmack and Volbeat heading out on tour with stop in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Grammy-nominated Danish band Volbeat confirmed seventeen new tour dates with Godsmack throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Dawson Creek on May 2, 2019. The tour will kick off with a string of dates in the U.S. as special guests to Godsmack before the pair embarks on a cross-country coheadline tour of Canada.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets are priced at $88.50 and $68.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus location at the Encana Events Centre or at Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John.

Volbeat recently announced the release their live album and concert film, Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, on December 14th via Republic Records/Universal Music. The 26-track album commemorates and memorializes the record-breaking 2017 concert, and includes live versions of Volbeat’s chart-topping hits “Still Counting,” “For Evigt,” “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown,” and “A Warrior’s Call” as well as a live performance of a new song, “The Everlasting.” Special guests on the album (in order of appearance) include Mille Petrozza,
Johan Olsen, Mark “Barney” Greenway, Lars Ulrich, boxer Mikkel Kessler and Danko Jones.

Pre-order Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken on all formats here: https://umg.lnk.to/letsboogielive

Adam Reaburn
