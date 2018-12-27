-16.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male after he barricaded himself in a home
News

Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male after he barricaded himself in a home

Adam Reaburn

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP had the Mission Height neighbourhood on lockdown Wednesday after a man was barricaded inside a home.

The RCMP asked are residents to remain in their home and avoid the area while they worked to control the situation.  The RCMP believed there was a long male possibly armed and barricaded inside the home.

The RCMP say the incident started at around 4:09 pm.  The scene was contained by Grande Prairie RCMP officers and Police Dog Services. At approximately 6:52 pm the male was taken into police custody without further incident.

The male’s identity will not be released at this time. Police continue their investigation into this matter.

RCMP will issue an update when more information is available, and thank the public for their cooperation.

Adam Reaburn
