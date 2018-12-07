-6.1 C
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Charge Male Following Sexual Assault Allegation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP received a report, on December 3, of a female being sexually assaulted by a male she met on a dating app.

Brendan Wheelan, 28, of Grande Prairie is facing the following charges:

  • Sexual assault
  • Break and enter
  • Assault

Wheelan is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 10, 2018.

As this matter is now before the Courts, no further information will be released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, or any other incident of similar circumstance is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or their local law enforcement agency.

