Grande Prairie RCMP currently on scene at unfolding event in the Countryside South neighbourhood

UPDATE – The RCMP attended with Police Dog Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team. One male was arrested without further incident. To read more CLICK HERE

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP are currently on scene at an unfolding event on 65 Avenue in the Countryside South neighbourhood and are advising the public to avoid the area until further notice.

While the public is not believed to be in danger, RCMP are currently asking residents in the area to stay in their homes or stay away from the area.

The RCMP can confirm that there is a lone male possibly armed and barricaded in a residence in the Countryside South neighbourhood.

Traffic is currently being re-routed in the area.

- Advertisement -

RCMP will issue an update when more information is available, and thank the public for their cooperation.