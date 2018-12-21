Grande Prairie RCMP locate robbery suspect

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at approximately 5:00 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP located the suspect associated with a robbery reported on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Awale Yusuf Abdi, 32 years of age, of Grande Prairie, is facing 26 charges stemming from this and other incidents. Charges include:

Robbery

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of property obtained by crime

Theft of motor vehicle

Abdi remains in custody and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 2, 2019.

Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.