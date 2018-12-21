-5.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 21, 2018
News

Grande Prairie RCMP locate robbery suspect

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at approximately 5:00 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP located the suspect associated with a robbery reported on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Awale Yusuf Abdi, 32 years of age, of Grande Prairie, is facing 26 charges stemming from this and other incidents. Charges include:

  • Robbery
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Theft of motor vehicle

Abdi remains in custody and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 2, 2019.

Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

Scott Brooks
