Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 29 year old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Joel Reimer.
He was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on December 26, 2018.
Reimer is described as:
- Caucasian
- Blonde hair
- Green eyes
- 5’11” / 175 lbs
There is a concern for Reimer’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com