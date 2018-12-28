-21 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 29 year old
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 29 year old

Adam Reaburn

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Joel Reimer.

He was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on December 26, 2018.

Reimer is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Blonde hair
  • Green eyes
  • 5’11” / 175 lbs

There is a concern for Reimer’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

Adam Reaburn
