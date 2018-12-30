Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing woman

Grande Prairie, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Laci Schulenborg. She was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on September 14th, 2018.

There is a concern for Schulenborg’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Schulenborg is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

Brown eyes

5’8” / 170 lbs

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com