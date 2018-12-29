-13.8 C
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Betsy Peecheemow. She was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on December 4, 2018.

There is a concern for Peecheemow’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Peecheemow is described as:

  • First Nations
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 5’8” / 169 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black jacket, and blue runners.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

