Grande Prairie RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating Lance Savard

UPDATE – Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Lance Savard has been located. He is safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for assistance

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 50-year-old Lance Savard.

Savard was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on December 28th, 2018.

Savard is described as:

Caucasian

Black hair

Brown eyes

5’8” / 150 lbs

Last seen wearing a black coat and black pants

There is a concern for Savard’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com