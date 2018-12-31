-14.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 31, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP seeking public's assistance in locating Lance Savard
News

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating Lance Savard

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

UPDATE – Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Lance Savard has been located. He is safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for assistance

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 50-year-old Lance Savard.

Savard was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on December 28th, 2018.

Savard is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 5’8” / 150 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a black coat and black pants

There is a concern for Savard’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.

- Advertisement -

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP currently on scene at unfolding event in the Countryside South neighbourhood
Next articleMiddleton and Lindner performing well with teams at Junior Provincial Championships

RECENT STORIES

News

Update on the event in Grande Prairie in the Countryside South neighbourhood

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Update on the RCMP event on 65 Avenue in the Countryside South neighbourhood. On Monday, December...
Read more
Energy News

OGC still investigating natural gas well blow-out

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission is continuing to investigate the cause of a...
Read more
News

Top baby names in B.C. for 2018

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C - In the top position for the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia this...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Middleton and Lindner performing well with teams at Junior Provincial Championships

Scott Brooks -
VERNON, B.C. - Two local curlers are competing at the B.C. Junior Provincial Championship in Vernon. Sterling Middleton and Hannah Lindner have been at Provincials...

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating Lance Savard

Grande Prairie RCMP currently on scene at unfolding event in the...

Bulterys Community House financially partners with Lake View Credit Union

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.