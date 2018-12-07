Great success for the FSJ Library’s Food for Fines Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Library forgave over $1000 in Library fines and receiving ample donations of food and hygiene products for the FSJ Woman’s Resource Society.

Every November the Library runs their ‘Food for Fines’ campaign. During the month you can pay off your library fines with an exchange of donations. The library will accept a minimum of one donation for every five dollar fine you would like to pay off. This incentive also works for lost books.

The FSJ Library is dedicated to making sure everyone has equal access to the Library regardless of income, the Library wants you to keep coming back.

- Advertisement -

“If Library fines are stopping you from coming to the Library, we ask you to come in and speak with a staff member about your options,” said Karlene Duncan, Director of Library Services.

“We would like to thank our staff and our generous patrons who donated food and hygiene items,” said Duncan. All of the donations received in exchange for forgiven fines are being delivered to the Women’s Resource Society’s food bank.