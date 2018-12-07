-9.3 C
Team Guidos curling team. Source B.C. Curling Tours
Sports

Hannah Lindner to compete with Team Guidos at BC Junior Ladies Champions

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hannah Lindner, Grade 12 student at NPSS, will be joining her team, Team Guidos, at the B.C. Junior Ladies Curling Championships.

Team Guidos has gone to two Provincials, winning silver both times, and to B.C. Winter Games.  Last weekend they qualified for the BC Junior Provincials by scoring 46 points in two games.

Lindner’s team, Team Guidos consists of Lorelei Guidos, Hannah Lindner, Bailey Eberherr, and Jordan Henson.

Lindner will also be competing with a team out of the Kootenays in February for a spot at the U18 B.C. Provincials.   She was also a part of the girls’ high school team last year that went to high school provincials.

Team Guidos will be competing at the B.C. Junior Ladies Championships from December 27, 2018, to January 1, 2019, in Vernon, B.C.

Author

Scott Brooks
