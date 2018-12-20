-3.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Health Canada is seeking public consultation on regulating other cannabis forms
News

Health Canada is seeking public consultation on regulating other cannabis forms

Tracy Teves

OTTAWA, ON – Health Canada is launching a public consultation on draft regulations governing the production and sale of edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals.

Health Canada is launching a 60-day public consultation on draft regulations addressing additional cannabis products, namely edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals to better protect the health and safety of Canadians, through strict regulatory controls and to enable the legal industry to displace the illegal market.

Canadians and interested stakeholders are invited to share their views on the proposed regulations until February 20, 2019. Health Canada welcomes written submissions or input provided online.

- Advertisement -

Canadians may request a copy of the draft regulations from Health Canada at cannabis@canada.ca. or view the draft regulations for edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals in the Canada Gazette, Part I, on December 22, 2018.

“These proposed regulations under the Cannabis Act support our overarching goal of keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth and protecting public health and safety. We look forward to hearing the views of Canadians from across the country.” said The Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor

October 17, 2018, The Government of Canada implemented a new framework that legalizes, strictly regulates and restricts access to cannabis. The next recommendation from the expert Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation was to permit the legal sale of other cannabis-based products and that these products must be subject to strict regulatory controls.

“The Government of Canada’s top priority is the health and safety of Canadians. By establishing a strict regulatory framework for these new cannabis products we are keeping profits away from criminals and organized crime. I encourage all interested Canadians to share their views on the proposed regulations.” said The Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

For more information on the draft regulations addressing additional cannabis products, namely edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals CLICK HERE 

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer provides input on the Caribou Recovery Program

RECENT STORIES

News

MP Bob Zimmer provides input on the Caribou Recovery Program

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Member of Parliment Bob Zimmer released a video, on Facebook, sharing his views on the Caribou...
Read more
Energy News

Methane gas continues to leak in Montney Basin finds recent study

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A new video has been released showing methane leaking from gas wells in the Montney Basin. In...
Read more
News

ICBC warning drivers of increased crashes over the holidays

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - With the holiday season fast approaching there will be increased traffic with drivers visiting friends and...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Taylor Council to apply for Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Local Government...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a recent council meeting, the District of Taylor Council has decided to apply for the Local Government Internship Program for...

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game...

Snowfall warning expanded to include Fort Nelson

Exxon Mobil withdraws application to approve $25 billion B.C. LNG project

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.