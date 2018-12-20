Health Canada is seeking public consultation on regulating other cannabis forms

OTTAWA, ON – Health Canada is launching a public consultation on draft regulations governing the production and sale of edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals.

Health Canada is launching a 60-day public consultation on draft regulations addressing additional cannabis products, namely edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals to better protect the health and safety of Canadians, through strict regulatory controls and to enable the legal industry to displace the illegal market.

Canadians and interested stakeholders are invited to share their views on the proposed regulations until February 20, 2019. Health Canada welcomes written submissions or input provided online.

Canadians may request a copy of the draft regulations from Health Canada at cannabis@canada.ca. or view the draft regulations for edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals in the Canada Gazette, Part I, on December 22, 2018.

“These proposed regulations under the Cannabis Act support our overarching goal of keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth and protecting public health and safety. We look forward to hearing the views of Canadians from across the country.” said The Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor

October 17, 2018, The Government of Canada implemented a new framework that legalizes, strictly regulates and restricts access to cannabis. The next recommendation from the expert Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation was to permit the legal sale of other cannabis-based products and that these products must be subject to strict regulatory controls.

“The Government of Canada’s top priority is the health and safety of Canadians. By establishing a strict regulatory framework for these new cannabis products we are keeping profits away from criminals and organized crime. I encourage all interested Canadians to share their views on the proposed regulations.” said The Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

For more information on the draft regulations addressing additional cannabis products, namely edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals CLICK HERE