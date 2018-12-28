-19.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Heavy snow expected in the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass
News

Heavy snow expected in the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special weather statement has been issued for the B.C. Peace and a snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

The special weather statement for the B.C. Peace says the region could see 10 to 20 cm of snow by the end of the day on Saturday.  A low-pressure system will cross B.C. Friday and Saturday bringing local accumulations Friday and heavy snow on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

In the Pine Pass, a snowfall warning has been issued.  That region could see 25 cm.  Snow is expected to begin near Mackenzie Friday morning and will intensify Friday night.

See the full warnings below.

Before you head out on the road, make sure to visit www.drivebc.ca for road conditions.

3:48 PM PST Thursday 27 December 2018
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • B.C. North Peace River
  • B.C. South Peace River

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected for the B.C. Peace River through Saturday.

A low-pressure system will cross BC Friday and Saturday. Snow will begin earlier near the Rockies, with some local accumulations possible Friday. However, the widespread snowfall is expected to pick up overnight Friday and intensify Saturday.

Currently, snowfall amounts are expected to range from 10 to 20 cm before snow eases off Saturday evening. We will continue to monitor the situation, and snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

3:45 PM PST Thursday 27 December 2018
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Highway 97 – Pine Pass

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

A low pressure system will move across central BC Friday and Saturday. Snow is expected to begin near Mackenzie Friday morning, and will intensify Friday night.

For highway 97, heavy snow is expected to remain south of Pine Pass with lesser amounts on Friday east of the Rockies.

Snow will ease on Saturday afternoon as the system moves into Alberta.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies Player of the Week: Jonathan Bateman

RECENT STORIES

News

An abundant Christmas Hamper Campaign for the Salvation Army

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the generous help from the community this year, the more people donated, the...
Read more
Canadian Press

CN Rail lining up pilot plant partners to make oilsands bitumen pucks

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Canadian National Railway Co. says it is planning to build a pilot plant worth up to $50...
Read more
News

New Years Celebrations around Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tis' the season to celebrate and ring in the New Year and here is...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

New Years Celebrations around Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tis' the season to celebrate and ring in the New Year and here is a list of events in...

The Gallagher’s most festive light display

City’s Christmas Tree Pick-Up

Fort St John Flyers suffer tough loss against Canucks as they...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.