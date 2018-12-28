Heavy snow expected in the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special weather statement has been issued for the B.C. Peace and a snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

The special weather statement for the B.C. Peace says the region could see 10 to 20 cm of snow by the end of the day on Saturday. A low-pressure system will cross B.C. Friday and Saturday bringing local accumulations Friday and heavy snow on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

In the Pine Pass, a snowfall warning has been issued. That region could see 25 cm. Snow is expected to begin near Mackenzie Friday morning and will intensify Friday night.

See the full warnings below.

Before you head out on the road, make sure to visit www.drivebc.ca for road conditions.

3:48 PM PST Thursday 27 December 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected for the B.C. Peace River through Saturday.

A low-pressure system will cross BC Friday and Saturday. Snow will begin earlier near the Rockies, with some local accumulations possible Friday. However, the widespread snowfall is expected to pick up overnight Friday and intensify Saturday.

Currently, snowfall amounts are expected to range from 10 to 20 cm before snow eases off Saturday evening. We will continue to monitor the situation, and snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

3:45 PM PST Thursday 27 December 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

A low pressure system will move across central BC Friday and Saturday. Snow is expected to begin near Mackenzie Friday morning, and will intensify Friday night.

For highway 97, heavy snow is expected to remain south of Pine Pass with lesser amounts on Friday east of the Rockies.

Snow will ease on Saturday afternoon as the system moves into Alberta.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.