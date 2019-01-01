1.3 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 31, 2018
UPDATED – Highway 29 closed due to avalanche danger

Adam Reaburn
UPDATE – The highway is now open in both directions as of 11:45pm Monday.

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed between the Alaska Highway and Hudson’s Hope.

The highway has been closed between Millar Road and Upper Cache Road due to a high avalanche danger.

There is no detour around the area at this time.

The next update from Drivebc.ca is not expected 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2019.

For more updates overnight visit www.drivebc.ca

Below is the full notice as of 11 p.m. Monday.

Highway 29. Avalanche danger between Millar Rd and Upper Cache Rd for 10.0 km (6 to 16 km north of Hudson’s Hope). Road closed. Assessment in progress. Detour not available. Next update time Tue Jan 1, 2019 at 12:15 AM MST. Last updated Mon Dec 31 at 10:52 PM MST. (DBC-4444)

Adam Reaburn
