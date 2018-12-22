Highway 97 closed between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd due to a collision.

The collision is 39km from Chetwynd between Watkins road and the 283 road.

There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

Here are the full details from Drivebc.ca

Highway 97. Collision between Watkins Rd and 283 Rd (39 km north of Chetwynd). Road closed. Assessment in progress. Next update time Fri Dec 21 at 9:00 PM MST. Last updated Fri Dec 21 at 7:01 PM MST. (DBC-4326)