Highway 97 closed south of McLeod Lake

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed in both directions 37km south of McLeod Lake.

Drivebc.ca, says Highway 97 is closed south of McLeod Lake due to a vehicle incident. There is no detour around the collision and there is no estimate on when the highway will re-open.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see. Email [email protected]

- Advertisement -

For updates on the highway, visit www.drivebc.ca

Here is the full update from Drivebc.ca