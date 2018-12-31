-15 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, December 30, 2018
NewsRegional

Highway 97 closed south of McLeod Lake

Adam Reaburn
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed in both directions 37km south of McLeod Lake.

Drivebc.ca, says Highway 97 is closed south of McLeod Lake due to a vehicle incident.  There is no detour around the collision and there is no estimate on when the highway will re-open.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see.  Email [email protected]

For updates on the highway, visit www.drivebc.ca

Here is the full update from Drivebc.ca

Highway 97 Both Directions – Highway 97, in both directions. Vehicle incident between Industrial Way and Haight Rd (37 km south of McLeod Lake). Assessment in progress. Detour not available. Estimated time of opening not available. Next update time Sun Dec 30 at 4:30 PM PST. Last updated Sun Dec 30 at 3:17 PM PST. (DBC-4429)

Adam Reaburn
