Highway 97 closed south of McLeod Lake

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed in both directions 37km south of McLeod Lake.
Drivebc.ca, says Highway 97 is closed south of McLeod Lake due to a vehicle incident. There is no detour around the collision and there is no estimate on when the highway will re-open.
Highway 97 Both Directions – Highway 97, in both directions. Vehicle incident between Industrial Way and Haight Rd (37 km south of McLeod Lake). Assessment in progress. Detour not available. Estimated time of opening not available. Next update time Sun Dec 30 at 4:30 PM PST. Last updated Sun Dec 30 at 3:17 PM PST. (DBC-4429)