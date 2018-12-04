Home2 Suites receives Grant to build vegetable gardens to fill a need for perishables

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Home2 Suites recognized that FSJ Woman’s Resource Society needed access to more non-perishable items and has received a grant to build vegetable gardens.

For the past two years, Home2 Suites has been challenging businesses in the community with their ‘One Bag Challenge’ in which a business purchases a bag of non-perishable food to be donated to the FSJWRS and then nominates five more businesses or persons to do the same.

During this time Nadya Mclean, Director of Operations of Home2 Suites noticed the lack of available fresh produce for the FSJWRS. Recognizing there was an open parking lot on the property of the Home2 Suites facility, Mclean submitted the plans to Hilton for a grant through the ‘Travel with purpose Action Grant’ program.

Hilton accepted the plans and Mclean and staff are ready to put their garden in action, converting the space into vegetable gardens to grow fresh produce that is easy to grow and will have a shelf life can then be donated to the FSJWRS starting this Spring.

In response to the received grant and plan of Home2 Suites, FSJWRS is excited as this is an opportunity for a lot of people assessing the centre who don’t often get fresh produce. It’s a great way to share with neighbours and a healthy way to increase food security.

With the FSJWRS client base demand growing the staff are grateful for the amazing things Home2 Suites has done for them and helping with food security.