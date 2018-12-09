-10.3 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, December 9, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Huskies battled to keep the puck away from their net as they hosted the Junior Canucks on Saturday night. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Huskies beat Canucks in game one of weekend series
Sports

Huskies beat Canucks in game one of weekend series

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies had a great start in the weekend series as they hosted the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

At 1:47 into the game, the Canucks took the lead of 1-0 over the Huskies.

At 8:48 left in the period, Brady Marzocco sent one into the net with a feed from Jeridyn Loewen and Gary Loewen tying it one apiece.

- Advertisement -

Then with 3:11 left in the frame, Oscar Burgess sent a shot into the net with a double assist from Nolan Legace and Jared Loewen taking the lead 2-1 over the Canucks.

Matthew Apsassin would receive a two-minute penalty for cross-checking at 42 seconds left in the period.

In period two, with Apsassin in the penalty box, the Huskies struggled to keep the Canucks away from the net but thanks to the hard work of goalie Jonathan Bateman, they managed to keep the Canucks from scoring.

Then at 7:13 into the frame, Aiden Craig-Steele received a penalty for high-sticking putting the pups down one man.

Taking advantage of the power play, the Canucks scored a goal at 8:39 into the period tying the score 2-2.

The scoring for the Canucks would not stop as, at 7:18 left in the period, they would score another goal making the score 3-2 over the Huskies.

Then at 4:04 left in the frame in a power play situation, Jeridyn Loewen would score one on Dawson Creek with a feed from Matthew Apsassin and Nolan Legace tying the game a three apiece.

At seven minutes into the third period in a power play, Brady Marzocco would make his second goal of the night with an assist from Jared Winkel and Gary Loewen taking the lead 4-3.

Then with one minute remaining in the game, Jared Loewen would make an unassisted goal into an empty net, winning the game for the Huskies 5-3 over the Canucks.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says the Huskies struggled in the first two periods.

“It wasn’t a great 40 minutes for us. There was a couple of minutes in there where we had some moments and obviously, the power play helped us out tonight. But to be quite honest, our best player was our goaltender, period, and if we didn’t have him tonight, then I don’t think the game goes the way it goes tonight.”

The Huskies will continue game two of the series as they head to Dawson Creek to take on the Junior Canucks today (Sunday) at the Memorial Arena. Game time is 1:30 p.m.

 

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCoalition aims to put First Nations in the driver’s seat on major projects

RECENT STORIES

News

Flyers to hold Christmas Family Skate on December 23

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers will be holding a Christmas Family Skate at the...
Read more
Sports

Flyers face Athletics this Saturday in Grande Prairie

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers are headed on the road as they take on...
Read more
Sports

Speed Skating Canada Cup is zooming along in Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - The Speed Skating Canada Cup is zooming along at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. With the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Little results from first ministers meeting, but at least nobody stormed...

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau managed to keep the peace at what began as a tension-filled first ministers meeting Friday but had few...

Flyers face Athletics this Saturday in Grande Prairie

Regional District releases full geotechnical report of the Old Fort Landslide

Strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen infant oral drops recalled due to defective child-resistant safety...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.