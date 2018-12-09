Huskies beat Canucks in game one of weekend series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies had a great start in the weekend series as they hosted the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

At 1:47 into the game, the Canucks took the lead of 1-0 over the Huskies.

At 8:48 left in the period, Brady Marzocco sent one into the net with a feed from Jeridyn Loewen and Gary Loewen tying it one apiece.

- Advertisement -

Then with 3:11 left in the frame, Oscar Burgess sent a shot into the net with a double assist from Nolan Legace and Jared Loewen taking the lead 2-1 over the Canucks.

Matthew Apsassin would receive a two-minute penalty for cross-checking at 42 seconds left in the period.

In period two, with Apsassin in the penalty box, the Huskies struggled to keep the Canucks away from the net but thanks to the hard work of goalie Jonathan Bateman, they managed to keep the Canucks from scoring.

Then at 7:13 into the frame, Aiden Craig-Steele received a penalty for high-sticking putting the pups down one man.

Taking advantage of the power play, the Canucks scored a goal at 8:39 into the period tying the score 2-2.

The scoring for the Canucks would not stop as, at 7:18 left in the period, they would score another goal making the score 3-2 over the Huskies.

Then at 4:04 left in the frame in a power play situation, Jeridyn Loewen would score one on Dawson Creek with a feed from Matthew Apsassin and Nolan Legace tying the game a three apiece.

At seven minutes into the third period in a power play, Brady Marzocco would make his second goal of the night with an assist from Jared Winkel and Gary Loewen taking the lead 4-3.

Then with one minute remaining in the game, Jared Loewen would make an unassisted goal into an empty net, winning the game for the Huskies 5-3 over the Canucks.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says the Huskies struggled in the first two periods.

“It wasn’t a great 40 minutes for us. There was a couple of minutes in there where we had some moments and obviously, the power play helped us out tonight. But to be quite honest, our best player was our goaltender, period, and if we didn’t have him tonight, then I don’t think the game goes the way it goes tonight.”

The Huskies will continue game two of the series as they head to Dawson Creek to take on the Junior Canucks today (Sunday) at the Memorial Arena. Game time is 1:30 p.m.