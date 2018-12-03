Huskies Fill The Bus Food Drive huge success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 21st Annual Huskies Fill The Bus Food Drive was a huge success on Sunday as volunteers collected food items for the Salvation Army.

Members of the Fort St. John Huskies, along with other volunteers, went around town collecting non-perishable food items for the Food Bank. Once the items were collected, they were brought back to the North Peace Arena to be sorted and packed into boxes.

After being packed, the boxes were loaded into the Huskies coach bus and delivered to the Salvation Army.

- Advertisement -

Campaign Organizer, Allen Karasiuk, says the Food Drive was a big success.

“The Food Drive was very successful this year as we did significantly better this year than last. As usual, the community was extremely generous in their donations to the Salvation Army Food Bank. In particular, ConocoPhillips was a lead corporate sponsor with a $1500 donation and the Burgher family (Paul, Mollie and Teri) donated approximately two pickup truckloads of food. The kids at Alwin Holland Elementary School also collected a significant amount of food.”

Karasiuk also says they had approximately 60 volunteers to help out with the campaign.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Fort St. John Salvation Army says the timing for Food Drive is perfect as they prepare for food hampers.

“It’s really going to have an impact on our community over the Christmas season. We already have 140 people registered for food hampers in the community that we will be giving out in mid-December. So, the timing of this Food Drive is perfect because it comes right into when we have to prepare these food hampers.”