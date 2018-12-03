-8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 3, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Young minor hockey players helping Gary Loewen (left) and Joel Bourgeois going door to door collecting food. Submitted photo
Home News Huskies Fill The Bus Food Drive huge success
NewsSports

Huskies Fill The Bus Food Drive huge success

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 21st Annual Huskies Fill The Bus Food Drive was a huge success on Sunday as volunteers collected food items for the Salvation Army.

Members of the Fort St. John Huskies, along with other volunteers, went around town collecting non-perishable food items for the Food Bank. Once the items were collected, they were brought back to the North Peace Arena to be sorted and packed into boxes.

After being packed, the boxes were loaded into the Huskies coach bus and delivered to the Salvation Army.

- Advertisement -

Packed boxes as they awaited to be loaded onto the bus. Photo by Scott Brooks

Campaign Organizer, Allen Karasiuk, says the Food Drive was a big success.

“The Food Drive was very successful this year as we did significantly better this year than last. As usual, the community was extremely generous in their donations to the Salvation Army Food Bank. In particular, ConocoPhillips was a lead corporate sponsor with a $1500 donation and the Burgher family (Paul, Mollie and Teri) donated approximately two pickup truckloads of food. The kids at Alwin Holland Elementary School also collected a significant amount of food.”

Karasiuk also says they had approximately 60 volunteers to help out with the campaign.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Fort St. John Salvation Army says the timing for Food Drive is perfect as they prepare for food hampers.

“It’s really going to have an impact on our community over the Christmas season. We already have 140 people registered for food hampers in the community that we will be giving out in mid-December. So, the timing of this Food Drive is perfect because it comes right into when we have to prepare these food hampers.”

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articlePRRD hosts Southern Mountain Caribou Engagement

RECENT STORIES

News

PRRD hosts Southern Mountain Caribou Engagement

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The PRRD is hosting a meeting on December 7th, 2018, to receive a delegation from the...
Read more
News

In memory of Fred Jarvis

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Former Mayor of Taylor Fred Jarvis unexpectantly passed away, he was an important and influential person...
Read more
News

Out with the old and making way for new, Northwoods Inn has sold and will be torn down

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northwoods Inn on Alaska Hwy has been sold and will be torn down...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Incconu Swim Club hosts Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet over the weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was an action-packed weekend at the North Peace Leisure Pool for the Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet. The swim meet...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the dark side...

One man killed in a single vehicle collision in Chetwynd

Federal government failed to get oil moving, prompted oil cut says...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.