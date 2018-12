FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies hockey team is gearing up for their 21st ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive today, Sunday, December 2.

Members of the Huskies and other local hockey teams will be going door-to-door collecting non-perishable food items for the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

This is an integral campaign for the Salvation Army Food Bank as these items are the foundation of stock for the coming months.

You can also drop off donations at the North Peace Arena.