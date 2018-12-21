-3.8 C
The Fort St. John Huskies battled over the puck with the Dawson Creek Canucks on December 19 at the North Peace Arena. Photo by Scott Brooks
Huskies have a tough game as they hosted the Canucks on Wednesday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies renewed their rivalry with the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks on Wednesday night at the North Peace Arena.

At the start of the puck drop, it was pretty clear the Canucks were hungry for a win.

Throughout the first period, the Huskies had a challenging time of keeping control of the puck away from the Canucks.

Then at 7:06 into the game, Dawson Creek would score a goal making it 1-0 over the Pups.

Another Canucks goal would follow at 9:03 left in the frame making the score 2-0 for the Canucks.

Following that goal, the Huskies would call for a 30-second timeout to quickly go over their strategy.

Despite best efforts, and with a lead on shots, the Pups headed into the second period trailing the Canucks 2-0.

At 4:03 into the second frame, the Canucks would score another goal on the Huskies making the score 3-0.

Then at 8:45 left in the period, in a power play, Nolan Legace would get a point for the Huskies with a feed from Joel Bourgeois and Matthew Apsassin making the score closer at 3-1.

In another power play situation, at 5:03 remaining, Jared Loewen would send one into the net with a double assist from Brady Marzocco and Gary Loewen putting the score at 3-2.

At 4:53 into period three, the Canucks would not let the Huskies catch up as they would score another goal making it a 4-2 lead over the Pups.

Then at 9:36 left in the frame, in a power play, Matthew Apsassin would shoot one into the net with an assist from Aiden Craig-Steele and Oscar Burgess, closening the score 4-3.

But at 35 seconds later, the Canucks would extend the lead by scoring on the Pups making it 5-3.

Then with one second remaining in the game, the Canucks would score, taking the game 6-3 over the Huskies.

Huskies Assistant Coach, Cameron Weir, says this game was a tough one for the team.

“It was a tough one. It’s been a long road here, the last little bit here, and had some real tough games and things just weren’t clicking for us, and we weren’t executing as good as we’ve been in the recent past year. When you don’t execute the things we’ve been preaching and what’s been working for us, it makes for a really tough night.”

The Huskies are now on their Christmas Break and will resume playing on January 5 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers. Game time is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Scott Brooks
