Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Sports

Huskies hit the road to take on the Vipers

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road tonight, December 5, as they take on the Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time the pups met with the Vipers was back in October in Sexsmith.

The Huskies had a good start scoring three goals within the first period and had full control of the puck.

But in the second and third period, things started to change as the Vipers started making a rapid rebound.

In the end, the Vipers won 4-3 over the Huskies.

Currently, the Huskies are standing third on the standings with 11-6-0 in the season, where the Vipers are standing at fourth place with 7-9-0.

The Huskies are headed on the road tonight as they face the Vipers at the Sexsmith Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.

Scott Brooks
