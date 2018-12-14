-2.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Huskies had a battle for the puck during a game on November 17 as they hosted the North Peace Navigators. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Huskies on the road this weekend for two game series against Navigators
Sports

Huskies on the road this weekend for two game series against Navigators

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend for a two-game series as they take on the North Peace Navigators in Peace River.

The last time the Huskies met with the Navigators was in mid-November with a two-series home game.

The Pups won game one of that series 3-1 over the Navigators. Then in game two, the Huskies fell 7-2 to the Navigators.

- Advertisement -

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team has been building on their game rather than focusing on the opponent.

“We’re just going in there to continue to build on our game and our identity that we’ve been creating this season as we’ve gone along here. So, we’ve worked on a few things last night that we’d like to clean up and hopefully that shows up in our game this weekend.”

Currently, the Huskies are standing in second place in the regular season with 14 wins and six losses, holding one ahead of the Navigators.

Current NWJHL standings. Source NWJHL

The Huskies are heading to the Peace River to take on the Navigators this weekend with game one on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and game two on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleFort St. John Council Briefs for the December 10 meeting

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #16 forward Dawson Phillips. Each week, a different...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host Fort McMurray Barons on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be home Friday, December 14, as they host...
Read more
Sports

Flyers hit the road to take on Canucks this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers are on the road this Thursday, December 13, for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Suncor plans 10% production increase for 2019, holds capex spending steady

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Suncor Energy Inc. is planning to grow production by about 10 percent, even after Alberta's mandatory production curtailments. The company says it...

Avalanche Canada issues special avalanche warning for this weekend

Saulteau First Nation say rumours about Caribou Plan are false

Up to 35 cm of snow possible in the Pine Pass

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.