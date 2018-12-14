Huskies on the road this weekend for two game series against Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend for a two-game series as they take on the North Peace Navigators in Peace River.

The last time the Huskies met with the Navigators was in mid-November with a two-series home game.

The Pups won game one of that series 3-1 over the Navigators. Then in game two, the Huskies fell 7-2 to the Navigators.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team has been building on their game rather than focusing on the opponent.

“We’re just going in there to continue to build on our game and our identity that we’ve been creating this season as we’ve gone along here. So, we’ve worked on a few things last night that we’d like to clean up and hopefully that shows up in our game this weekend.”

Currently, the Huskies are standing in second place in the regular season with 14 wins and six losses, holding one ahead of the Navigators.

The Huskies are heading to the Peace River to take on the Navigators this weekend with game one on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and game two on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.