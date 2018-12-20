Huskies Player of the Week: Brady Marzocco

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #20 forward Brady Marzocco.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Brady was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Brady Marzocco Facts:
- Age: 19
- Height: 5′ 10″
- Weight: 175 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Armstrong, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Brady: “Not even a month.”
- What position do you play?
Brady: “I’m a right-winger, I used to play centre but coming back I’m not very in shape, I thought I’d play right-wing.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Brady: “Play-maker who doesn’t usually look for the shot, but lately I’ve been finding my strive shooting, so I want to keep it up.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Brady: “Well I mean, come from teams that haven’t really won before, so winning’s different for me, and it’s really exciting, so I’m happy about that.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Brady: “Any Canadian team that can make the playoffs, I guess.”
- Favourite player?
Brady: “I like Johnny Gaudreau. I mean obviously Sidney Crosby, but Johnny Gaudreau is just so slick with the puck, he’s little. I don’t know, I just like watching him, he’s fun to watch.”
- What music do you like?
Brady: “Anything. I don’t care what it is, I’ll listen to it.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Brady: “McDonald’s.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Brady: “Just hope that we can end on a good note this year and win a championship. Really excited about that opportunity to play in the playoffs this year, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”