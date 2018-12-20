-3.4 C
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Brady Marzocco

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #20 forward Brady Marzocco.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Brady was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Brady Marzocco Facts:

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 5′ 10″
  • Weight: 175 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Armstrong, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Brady: “Not even a month.”

  • What position do you play?

Brady: “I’m a right-winger, I used to play centre but coming back I’m not very in shape, I thought I’d play right-wing.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Brady: “Play-maker who doesn’t usually look for the shot, but lately I’ve been finding my strive shooting, so I want to keep it up.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Brady: “Well I mean, come from teams that haven’t really won before, so winning’s different for me, and it’s really exciting, so I’m happy about that.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Brady: “Any Canadian team that can make the playoffs, I guess.”

  • Favourite player?

Brady: “I like Johnny Gaudreau. I mean obviously Sidney Crosby, but Johnny Gaudreau is just so slick with the puck, he’s little. I don’t know, I just like watching him, he’s fun to watch.”

  • What music do you like?

Brady: “Anything. I don’t care what it is, I’ll listen to it.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Brady: “McDonald’s.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Brady: “Just hope that we can end on a good note this year and win a championship. Really excited about that opportunity to play in the playoffs this year, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

