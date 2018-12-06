-10.2 C
Huskies Player of the Week: Chase Gregory
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Chase Gregory

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #19 defensive Chase Gregory.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Gregory was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Chase Gregory Facts:

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 5′ 11″
  • Weight: 185 lbs.
  • Shoots: Right
  • Hometown: Calgary, A.B.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Chase: “This is my first year here.”

  • What position do you play?

Chase: “Pretty much everything but defense for now.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Chase: “Pretty defensive, I like to stay back and when I see a rush I’ll go up on it for sure.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Chase: “Everyday’s a new day, a lot of great memories. Can’t really pick one.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Chase: “San Jose Sharks.”

  • Favourite player?

Chase: “Definitely gotta go with Brent Burns.”

  • What music do you like?

Chase: “Honestly pretty much anything from rap to classics, rock, you know, pop.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Chase: “I got to go with my mom’s lasagna. Nothing beats the homemade cooking.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Chase: “Looking for a scholarship, hopefully just do my best on anything I can.”

Scott Brooks
