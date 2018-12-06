Huskies Player of the Week: Chase Gregory

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #19 defensive Chase Gregory.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Gregory was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Chase Gregory Facts:

Age: 19

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 185 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Calgary, A.B.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Chase: “This is my first year here.”

What position do you play?

Chase: “Pretty much everything but defense for now.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Chase: “Pretty defensive, I like to stay back and when I see a rush I’ll go up on it for sure.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Chase: “Everyday’s a new day, a lot of great memories. Can’t really pick one.”

Favourite hockey team?

Chase: “San Jose Sharks.”

Favourite player?

Chase: “Definitely gotta go with Brent Burns.”

What music do you like?

Chase: “Honestly pretty much anything from rap to classics, rock, you know, pop.”

What’s your favourite food?

Chase: “I got to go with my mom’s lasagna. Nothing beats the homemade cooking.”

What do you hope for the future?

Chase: “Looking for a scholarship, hopefully just do my best on anything I can.”