Huskies Player of the Week: Chase Gregory

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #19 defensive Chase Gregory.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Gregory was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Chase Gregory Facts:
- Age: 19
- Height: 5′ 11″
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Shoots: Right
- Hometown: Calgary, A.B.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Chase: “This is my first year here.”
- What position do you play?
Chase: “Pretty much everything but defense for now.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Chase: “Pretty defensive, I like to stay back and when I see a rush I’ll go up on it for sure.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Chase: “Everyday’s a new day, a lot of great memories. Can’t really pick one.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Chase: “San Jose Sharks.”
- Favourite player?
Chase: “Definitely gotta go with Brent Burns.”
- What music do you like?
Chase: “Honestly pretty much anything from rap to classics, rock, you know, pop.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Chase: “I got to go with my mom’s lasagna. Nothing beats the homemade cooking.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Chase: “Looking for a scholarship, hopefully just do my best on anything I can.”