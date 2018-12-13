2.4 C
Sports Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #16 forward Dawson Phillips.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Dawson was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Dawson Phillips Facts:

  • Age: 18
  • Height: 5′ 9″
  • Weight: 170 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Dawson: “This is my first year. I’m the rookie of the season, so it’s a big step for me.”

  • What position do you play?

Dawson: “I’m forward, I go back from winger to centre.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Dawson: “I get in there, grind it out, dump it in, get the first line boys, get some energy going and, yeah, that’s my role basically.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Dawson: “The guys are great. You know, after the games they’re so supportive and during the games they are. I just love being around the team anytime I can and it’s a great organization.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Dawson: “Vancouver Canucks is my dad’s favourite team and I’m Just going to stay with it too.”

  • Favourite player?

Dawson: “That’s a tough one, I don’t really have a favourite player but I sure do like Bo Horvat.”

  • What music do you like?

Dawson: “More Techno, I guess, a couple of songs and Rock and Roll, I guess.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Dawson: “I’m going to go with tacos on this one, I think.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Dawson: “I can stay around with this team for future generations and maybe bring back another championship for the guys and the town.”

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Local Events

