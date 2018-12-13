Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #16 forward Dawson Phillips.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Dawson was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Dawson Phillips Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 5′ 9″
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Dawson: “This is my first year. I’m the rookie of the season, so it’s a big step for me.”
- What position do you play?
Dawson: “I’m forward, I go back from winger to centre.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Dawson: “I get in there, grind it out, dump it in, get the first line boys, get some energy going and, yeah, that’s my role basically.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Dawson: “The guys are great. You know, after the games they’re so supportive and during the games they are. I just love being around the team anytime I can and it’s a great organization.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Dawson: “Vancouver Canucks is my dad’s favourite team and I’m Just going to stay with it too.”
- Favourite player?
Dawson: “That’s a tough one, I don’t really have a favourite player but I sure do like Bo Horvat.”
- What music do you like?
Dawson: “More Techno, I guess, a couple of songs and Rock and Roll, I guess.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Dawson: “I’m going to go with tacos on this one, I think.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Dawson: “I can stay around with this team for future generations and maybe bring back another championship for the guys and the town.”