Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #16 forward Dawson Phillips.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Dawson was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

- Advertisement -

Dawson Phillips Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Dawson: “This is my first year. I’m the rookie of the season, so it’s a big step for me.”

What position do you play?

Dawson: “I’m forward, I go back from winger to centre.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Dawson: “I get in there, grind it out, dump it in, get the first line boys, get some energy going and, yeah, that’s my role basically.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Dawson: “The guys are great. You know, after the games they’re so supportive and during the games they are. I just love being around the team anytime I can and it’s a great organization.”

Favourite hockey team?

Dawson: “Vancouver Canucks is my dad’s favourite team and I’m Just going to stay with it too.”

Favourite player?

Dawson: “That’s a tough one, I don’t really have a favourite player but I sure do like Bo Horvat.”

What music do you like?

Dawson: “More Techno, I guess, a couple of songs and Rock and Roll, I guess.”

What’s your favourite food?

Dawson: “I’m going to go with tacos on this one, I think.”

What do you hope for the future?

Dawson: “I can stay around with this team for future generations and maybe bring back another championship for the guys and the town.”