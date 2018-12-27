-19.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Sports Huskies Player of the Week: Jonathan Bateman
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Jonathan Bateman

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #31 goaltender Jonathan Bateman.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Jonathan was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Jonathan Bateman Facts:

  • Age: 20
  • Height: 6′ 3″
  • Weight: 177 lbs.
  • Shoots: —
  • Hometown: Calgary, A.B.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Jonathan: “This would be my third season this year with the Huskies.”

  • What position do you play?

Jonathan: “I’m a goaltender. We’re a crazy bunch back there, left alone by ourselves, so we’re a little crazy.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Jonathan: “I would compare my style to Pecker Renee. Big body, compete around the crease, and I think my game is technically sound, but when the time comes, I’m able to scramble around the crease and still make saves.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Jonathan: “Favourite moment would have to be winning the championship last year. It was a pretty special moment. It doesn’t matter what league you’re playing in, when you win a championship it’s a one of a kind feeling.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Jonathan: “The Winnipeg Jets. once they joined the league, I decided to be a fan and have just been a fan ever since.”

  • Favourite player?

Jonathan: “Favourite player would have to be Pecker Renee.”

  • What music do you like?

Jonathan: “I’m big into dance music, rap music, I like rock n roll, classic rock. Not a huge country fan, so that’s probably the only kind of music I won’t listen to.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Jonathan: “I’m going to have to go with steak and mash potatoes.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Jonathan: “For the future, hopefully, I can continue playing hockey. Next year I’m planning on going to school with hockey as well, so as long as I can play the sport, I’m happy.”

