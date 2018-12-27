Huskies Player of the Week: Jonathan Bateman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #31 goaltender Jonathan Bateman.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Jonathan was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Jonathan Bateman Facts:
- Age: 20
- Height: 6′ 3″
- Weight: 177 lbs.
- Shoots: —
- Hometown: Calgary, A.B.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Jonathan: “This would be my third season this year with the Huskies.”
- What position do you play?
Jonathan: “I’m a goaltender. We’re a crazy bunch back there, left alone by ourselves, so we’re a little crazy.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Jonathan: “I would compare my style to Pecker Renee. Big body, compete around the crease, and I think my game is technically sound, but when the time comes, I’m able to scramble around the crease and still make saves.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Jonathan: “Favourite moment would have to be winning the championship last year. It was a pretty special moment. It doesn’t matter what league you’re playing in, when you win a championship it’s a one of a kind feeling.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Jonathan: “The Winnipeg Jets. once they joined the league, I decided to be a fan and have just been a fan ever since.”
- Favourite player?
Jonathan: “Favourite player would have to be Pecker Renee.”
- What music do you like?
Jonathan: “I’m big into dance music, rap music, I like rock n roll, classic rock. Not a huge country fan, so that’s probably the only kind of music I won’t listen to.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Jonathan: “I’m going to have to go with steak and mash potatoes.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Jonathan: “For the future, hopefully, I can continue playing hockey. Next year I’m planning on going to school with hockey as well, so as long as I can play the sport, I’m happy.”