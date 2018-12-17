Huskies sweep weekend series against North Peace Navigators

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Peace River for a two-game series as they visited the North Peace Navigators.

On Saturday, this game proved to be a bit of a challenge for the Pups as it was a close game.

In period one, there was no scoring, but there was one two-minute penalty given to Huskies’ Matthew Apsassin for holding.

- Advertisement -

At 9:16 left in the second period, Jared Winkel scored one with a feed from Nolan Legace and Joel Bourgeois setting the score 1-0.

Then at 11 seconds following that goal, Chase Gregory sent one into the net with an assist from Aiden Tegart making the score 2-0.

At 4:45 left in the frame, Jared Winkel would score his second goal of the night with a double assist from Oscar Burgess and Nolan Legace making it a three-point lead for the Pups.

Then with 2:28 left in the frame, the Navigators scored one on the Huskies making the score 3-1 at the end of the second frame.

At 5:09 into period three, Alex Nimmo shot the puck into the net with a feed from Aiden Craig-Steele and Jacob Lang putting the score at 4-1.

Then at 9:39 into the frame, Joel Bourgeois sent one into the crease with a double assist Jared Winkel and Nolan Legace sending the score 5-1.

With 7:38 left in the period, Geoff Dick made a goal with an assist from Brady Marzocco and Oscar Burgess setting the score 6-1.

Then at 6:25 left in the game, on a power play, the Navigators started to make a comeback as they scored making the score 6-2.

The Navs would score again at 3:07, on another power play, making the score closer at 6-3.

Then with 2:54 left in the game, the Huskies would extend their lead as Chase Gregory sent one into the net with a feed from Nolan Legace and Cooper Willms winning the game 7-3 over the Navigators.

On Sunday, the Huskies continued to face the Navigators for game two of the weekend series.

At 7:36 into the game, Geoff Dick shot one into the net with an assist from Gary Loewen and Matthew Apsassin taking an early lead of 1-0.

Then with 3:38 left in the frame, Joel Bourgeois scored with a feed from Jared Winkel and Jeridyn Loewen making the score 2-0 at the end of period one.

In period two, there was no scoring from either team, but the play did get a little rough as both teams received two penalties for various infractions.

At 23 seconds into the third period, Gary Loewen scored on the Navs with a feed from Matthew Apsassin and Jared Loewen making the score 3-0.

There would be no more scoring for the remainder of the game, and the Pups would shut out the Navigators 3-0 and sweep the weekend series with a two-game win.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says the team played their cleanest game of the season on Saturday.

“That first game that we played, that first period, was about as clean as I’ve seen this hockey club play all year. We didn’t score any goals, but just how we played the game and how we controlled it, it was really good to see.”

Up next for the Huskies is a home game this Wednesday night, December 19, as they host the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks. Game time is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.