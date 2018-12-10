Huskies sweep weekend with a win over Junior Canucks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies swept the two-game weekend series as they visited the Dawson Creek Canucks on Sunday.

In period one, the Huskies had a tough start as the Junior Canucks scored the only goal at 3:08 left in the frame making the score 1-0.

At 6:32 into the second period, Jared Winkel made a score for the Huskies with a feed from Alex Nimmo and Joel Bourgeois tying the score at one apiece.

Then at 1:20 after that goal, Gary Loewen scored one on the Canucks with a double assist from Jared Loewen and Geoff Dick making it a 2-1 lead over Dawson Creek.

At 6:25 into the third period, in a power play situation, the Canucks tied the score at two apiece.

This tie wouldn’t last forever as at 8:55 left in the frame Brady Marzocco sent one into the net with a feed from Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen making the score 3-2.

Then at 6:21 left in the game, the Huskies would strengthen their lead as Gary Loewen made his second goal of the game with an assist Aiden Tegart and Geoff Dick putting the score at 4-2.

The Huskies ended up winning this game 4-2 over the Canucks, sweeping the weekend series with two wins.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team did very well despite having a short roster.

“For us, the start wasn’t great. We were a little bit undisciplined out of the gate, and we were short of a couple of guys that we had used the night before; we weren’t able to bring to the game that night. So, we were down a couple of key guys. Some of our young guys, again, as they have been doing all year had to step up and play out of their position and just do things normally these other guys would be taking care of. For that part of it, it was definitely good.”

Up next for the Huskies, they are on the road as they visit the North Peace Navigators for a two-game series at the Baytex Energy Centre. The first game of the series is on Saturday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m. with the second game on Sunday, December 16 at 3:30 p.m.