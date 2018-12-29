Huskies to continue working on gameplay in the new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Fort St. John Huskies on pause for the Christmas break, it now allows for some time to review the season so far and what is ahead in the new year.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, reflects on the season his team has been playing so far, saying that they have made great progress since the start of the season.

“They’ve come along way, it was a big overturn this year in players not only just in players but in leadership. So, there was lots of learning going on at the start of the year but it seems like they have proved to be fairly quick learners and gelled really well so it was good to see the group get going like the way they have been.”

For the second half of the season, in the new year, Alexander says there will be key points that will need to be worked on as a team.

“We need more consistency in our gameplay, in our systems and keep tactics that we work on and dialling that in. We are starting to be more one as a unit as they’re working out there, instead of having individuals trying to make individual plays. We’re always working on that and obviously, we’ll continue to work on the development of the players and see what happens from there.”

Currently, the Huskies are at a close second in the league standings, one point below the first place Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The first game in the new year for the Huskies will be a home game on January 5 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.