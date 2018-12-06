Huskies win over Vipers on Wednesday

SEXSMITH, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies had a great game as they visited the Sexsmith Vipers on Wednesday.

At 2:30 into the game, the Huskies had an excellent start as Aiden Craig-Steele scored one on the Vipers with an assist by Gary Loewen making the score 1-0.

The pups would continue to maintain the lead as at 2:07 left in the frame, Aiden Craig-Steele would score his second goal of the game with a feed from Alex Nimmo and Gary Loewen sending the score 2-0.

- Advertisement -

Then with one second remaining, Alex Nimmo would put one into the net with an assist from Matthew Apsassin making the score 3-0 as they headed into the second.

In period two, Gary Loewen would make the only goal during the frame at 7:47 into the period on a power play with a double assist from Joel Bourgeois and Jared Loewen taking the lead 4-0.

In the third period, the Vipers were looking to make a comeback as they made a goal at 6:26 into the frame making the score 4-1.

Then at 9:19 left in the period, Aiden Craig-Steele would make his third goal of the night, this time unassisted, putting the Huskies lead at 5-1.

With 5:07 left in the game, the Vipers would make their second goal putting the score 5-2.

The Huskies would end up winning this game 5-2 over the Vipers.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says he is impressed with the way his team played last night despite being short on the roster.

“The fact that we were were a little short-changed with some of our key guys missing, it was a really good effort for a lot of our depth guys last night. I’m definitely impressed with the handful of the young guys that have been able to rise up to the occasion.”

Up next the Huskies are at home this Saturday, December 8 as they take on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Sunday, the pups head down to Dawson Creek to continue the series with the Canucks with game time at 1:30 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.