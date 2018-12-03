In memory of Fred Jarvis

TAYLOR, B.C. – Former Mayor of Taylor Fred Jarvis unexpectantly passed away, he was an important and influential person and significant in the changing of Taylor.

The North Peace will feel the absence of Fred Jarvis as he was a man that had a big impact in his 35 years of public service, even after he retired he remained a committed member of the community.

People all around the Peace Region are sending their condolences to the family and sharing their thoughts, love and appreciation for Jarvis on social media. In addition, other community leaders are speaking about their relationships with Jarvis.

Bob Zimmer said “It was sad as I said on Social Media last night, I talked to his wife Judy and said he really changed Taylor from a place that was between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek to a community because a lot of the things he had an effect on was the Golf course, was the curling rink, the skating rink and all those sorts of things. He made it a place for people to live opposed to just work and that’s why I thought he turned it into a community and credit to him for that. It’s sad and definitely unexpected. Prayers for the Jarvis family, its a sad day.”

“In the short time that I had interaction with Fred, he brought a calmness and clarity to the conversation regardless of the topic. I always felt that it was guidance that he offered rather than his personal opinion.” Brad Sperling says “I am going to miss our talks, he was truly a friend of the people.”

The District of Taylor released this message on their FB Page;

Passing of Fred Jarvis

Sadly Taylor’s former Mayor Fred Jarvis passed away ‎in his sleep on Sunday morning, December 2nd.

Fred served as Taylor’s Mayor for 29 years and 6 as a Councillor. He was widely respected and greatly admired‎ by everyone who served and worked with him. Mayor Fred was a wonderful mentor, guide and leader in Taylor. His passing is a great loss to Fred’s family and friends, as well as to the people of Taylor, and to the people of NE BC.

We wish to express our condolences to the entire Jarvis family at this difficult‎ time.

Additional Information about a memorial service for Fred Jarvis will be shared in accordance with the wishes of the Jarvis family.