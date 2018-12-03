-8.8 C
Participants at the Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet on Saturday. The Swim Meet ran from Nov 30 to Dec 2 at the North Peace Leisure Pool. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Incconu Swim Club hosts Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet over the weekend

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was an action-packed weekend at the North Peace Leisure Pool for the Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet.

The swim meet was in memory of Nicole and Steve Sadownik; two dedicated coaches that gave a lot of their time to the Club.

Inconnu Head Coach, Norah Vogan, says it was a good weekend as the swim meet had a high number of participants.

“This weekend went so well! It was a big meet that was full of fast races. We welcomed Chetwynd, Peace River, and Grande Prairie as our visitors. We took home 11 aggregate awards as well. In the end, our first annual Sadownik Memorial Invitational was a success. We had an incredible swim meet!”

The Inconnu Swim Meet team that participated at the Sadownik Memorial on Nov 30 to Dec 2.
Submitted photo

Here are the results of the Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet:

8 & under boys: 3rd – David Brand
9-10 boys: 2nd -Evan Nurse, 3rd – Simon Louie
11-12 boys: 1st – Julian Kemp
13-14 boys: 1st – Owen Lang, 2nd – Cameron Louie
15&over men: 2nd – Eric Louie, 3rd – Cole Crook
9-10 girls: 2nd Madden Mize
11-12 girls: 2nd Frankie Woods
15&over: 2nd – Alexandria Hedges, 3rd – Jayden Forster

 

Author

Scott Brooks
