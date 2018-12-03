Incconu Swim Club hosts Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was an action-packed weekend at the North Peace Leisure Pool for the Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet.

The swim meet was in memory of Nicole and Steve Sadownik; two dedicated coaches that gave a lot of their time to the Club.

Inconnu Head Coach, Norah Vogan, says it was a good weekend as the swim meet had a high number of participants.

“This weekend went so well! It was a big meet that was full of fast races. We welcomed Chetwynd, Peace River, and Grande Prairie as our visitors. We took home 11 aggregate awards as well. In the end, our first annual Sadownik Memorial Invitational was a success. We had an incredible swim meet!”

Here are the results of the Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet:

8 & under boys: 3rd – David Brand

9-10 boys: 2nd -Evan Nurse, 3rd – Simon Louie

11-12 boys: 1st – Julian Kemp

13-14 boys: 1st – Owen Lang, 2nd – Cameron Louie

15&over men: 2nd – Eric Louie, 3rd – Cole Crook

9-10 girls: 2nd Madden Mize

11-12 girls: 2nd Frankie Woods

15&over: 2nd – Alexandria Hedges, 3rd – Jayden Forster