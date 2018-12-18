Inconnu Swimmers compete at JP Fiset 2018 Swim Meet in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This last weekend our Inconnu swimmers competed at the four-day JP Fiset 2018 Swim Meet in Edmonton, AB. They faced fierce competition with 500 swimmers battling for top positions!

Firstly, our athletes had a successful showing and brought home a total of 15 Medals.

Griffin Ternier-Smith brought home five gold medals.

Owen Lang got a bronze, silver, and gold medal.

Cole Crook got two bronze medals.

Eric Louie got one bronze.

Cameron Louie won a bronze and silver medal.

Alexandria Hedges got two medals; a bronze and a silver.

Great swims were had by all, including Jayden Forster who made Inconnu proud by winning her 50m Backstroke swim off to earn a spot in the finals for 100 backstroke. Honourable mentions must be included for Julian Kemp and Alexander McDonald. These boys showed up and raced against tough competition and came home with handfuls of best times.

Lastly, a huge shout out to Griffin Ternier-Smith for breaking the club record in 200m Free with a time of 1:55.64.

The Inconnu swimmers will finish this week of practices and then take a well-earned break until the new year.