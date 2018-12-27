Influenza is on the rise during winter months

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is advising the public that influenza activity is increasing this time of year.

Disease Control says high-risk individuals and their close contacts should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“High-risk individuals are those with underlying medical conditions like heart and lung disease or those with weakened immune systems that make it harder to fight respiratory infections. Complications such as pneumonia can be life-threatening for some and can lead to death.”

According to BCCDC, last year and the year before, there were severe epidemics due to the H3N2 kind of influenza A virus. This year, the h1n1 type of influenza A is mostly circulating instead. Both cause similar illness with fever, cough, aches and fatigue but H3N2 viruses are hardest on the elderly, whereas H1N1 viruses tend to affect more children and non-elderly adults. The vaccine gives protection against both H3N2 and H1N1 viruses, as well as influenza B.

In addition to vaccination, there are other steps people can take to reduce their own risk and minimize the spread of influenza and other viruses to others. This includes: