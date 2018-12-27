-19.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Influenza is on the rise during winter months
News

Influenza is on the rise during winter months

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is advising the public that influenza activity is increasing this time of year.

Disease Control says high-risk individuals and their close contacts should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“High-risk individuals are those with underlying medical conditions like heart and lung disease or those with weakened immune systems that make it harder to fight respiratory infections. Complications such as pneumonia can be life-threatening for some and can lead to death.”

According to BCCDC, last year and the year before, there were severe epidemics due to the H3N2 kind of influenza A virus. This year, the h1n1 type of influenza A is mostly circulating instead. Both cause similar illness with fever, cough, aches and fatigue but H3N2 viruses are hardest on the elderly, whereas H1N1 viruses tend to affect more children and non-elderly adults. The vaccine gives protection against both H3N2 and H1N1 viruses, as well as influenza B.

In addition to vaccination, there are other steps people can take to reduce their own risk and minimize the spread of influenza and other viruses to others. This includes:
  • Wash your hands frequently especially if you’ve been out in public.
  • Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, mouth and nose.
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow. If you use a tissue, make sure to dispose of it properly and wash your hands.
  • If you feel unwell, stay home so you don’t pass your infection onto others, especially those who may be at higher risk.
  • If you are in close contact with people at higher risk of serious complications from influenza, get the vaccine and don’t visit them if you feel unwell.

The latest influenza surveillance reports from the BCCDC are available here.

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleNew documentary features local Paralympic athlete Bo Hedges
Next articleFort St John Flyers suffer tough loss against Canucks as they head into Christmas Break

