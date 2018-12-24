Local curlers to play in Vernon for Junior Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two local curlers will be headed to Vernon to compete with their teams at the B.C. Junior Curling Championships.

Sterling Middleton of Fort St. John will be joining his team, Team Tardi, at the B.C. Junior Men’s Championships.

Middleton’s team, Team Tardi consisting of Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall, and Alex Horvath joins a list of five teams qualified for the event.

Hannah Lindner, Grade 12 student at NPSS, will be joining her team, Team Guidos, at the B.C. Junior Ladies Curling Championships.

Team Guidos has gone to two Provincials, winning silver both times, and to B.C. Winter Games. Last weekend they qualified for the BC Junior Provincials by scoring 46 points in two games.

Lindner’s team, Team Guidos consists of Lorelei Guidos, Hannah Lindner, Bailey Eberherr, and Jordan Henson.

The B.C. Junior Curling Championships will be taking place from December 27 to January 1 in Vernon.