Man injured during weekend home invasion in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a home invasion in progress at a residence located in the 8500th block of 88th Street on November 21, 2018.

Police say three armed individuals forced their way into the residence. Once inside, one of the residents was involved in a struggle with one of the gunmen which resulted in shots being fired within the house resulting in the resident suffering from a single non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public. The residents of the home are known to police.

The RCMP continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information that may assist in identifying the person(s) involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8140. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.