Mathews Park Frostival 2019

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The City of FSJ will be hosting the Annual Frostival at Mathews Park Skating Loop.

January 5th, 2019, come celebrate winter and the return of the skating loop at Mathews Park with campfires, hot chocolate, prizes, colourful lights, s’mores and skating. This event is weather dependent.

City staff will be on site from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm for prizes, skate rentals will be available on site courtesy of Hard Edge Sports Skate Shop.

For more information E-mail; [email protected]

